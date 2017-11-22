Kirk Cousins Has Hilarious Reaction To Newspaper Mistaking Him For DeMarcus Cousins

Kirk Cousins probably spent Monday night preparing for the Washington Redskins’ “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the New York Giants, but according to one newspaper, the veteran quarterback spent the evening being reprimanded for violent activity.

Cousins took to Twitter on Tuesday to point out his involvement in a hilarious newspaper typo. The Redskins quarterback mistakenly was mentioned in place of DeMarcus Cousins, who was ejected from the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after he elbowed Russell Westbrook in the head.

But instead of simply correcting the typo, Washington’s signal-caller was grateful to finally be acknowledged in the combat sports world. Check out Kirk Cousins’ awesome response to the newspaper gaffe:

Glad to see my fighting skills are getting proper recognition. @boogiecousins #cousins pic.twitter.com/2qQYtTm9gp — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 21, 2017

Watching Kirk Cousins try to man the paint alongside Anthony Davis certainly would be a sight to see.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images