LeBron James Sheds Light On Cavs’ Struggles After ‘Needed’ Team Meeting

What has gotten into the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cavs currently sit at 3-4 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, including surprise defeats at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

In an effort to get things straightened out, Cleveland held a team meeting before Tuesday’s practice. LeBron James believes the meeting was “needed,” and apparently is pleased with the open conversation that was had.

“It was needed and we’re receptive,” LeBron said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “And the best thing about it is guys got out everything that they wanted to, even with it being early in the season. It was good, so, see how it translates on the floor too.”

The Cavaliers’ early-season struggles could be contributed to the team’s roster shift. The defending Eastern Conference champions underwent a major shakeup over the offseason, led by the surprise trade of Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

To make matters worse, James battled a nagging ankle injury through training camp, which could have limited the team’s chemistry building leading up to the regular season.

“Training camp has always been like my favorite point in the season, it sounds weird, but to be able to get back into it, get the team going, having that camaraderie, getting back on the floor, getting that system back in place,” James said. “For me to be in and out and much more out that in and to be able to implement what I do, especially with (eight) new guys, that kind of hurt.

” … We know that the season kind of started earlier. Everybody was kind of a little bit off rhythm for a little bit. But we’re into now so it’s not much of an excuse.”

It’s hard to imagine a team led by James going through a prolonged skid, so we have a feeling the Cavs will turn it around sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images