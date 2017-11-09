Mark Martin Offers (Technical) Support To NASCAR Driver Landon Cassill

Mark Martin is grabbing attention in the NASCAR world yet again, though this time it’s for breaking stereotypes.

Martin tweeted at Front Row Motorsports driver Landon Cassill on Thursday, offering the 28-year-old detailed instructions about how to fix a bug on iOS 11.

Throughout 2017, Martin has become known for lending support for young drivers, including Darrell Wallace Jr. and Daniel Suarez. But baby boomers typically aren’t known for giving tech support.

Go to Settings

Keyboard

Text replacement

+ then put in i

Below put in I and save.

And all will be right in the world. https://t.co/nrgQjOdTqW — Mark Martin (@markmartin) November 9, 2017

Many people within the NASCAR community appreciated the irony of the situation, especially nascarcasm.

People might assume that Cassill would be the more tech savvy of the two racers, based on their ages, but given Martin’s taste in music, he clearly isn’t your typical 58-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images