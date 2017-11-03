Michael Bisping, Georges St-Pierre Kick Off UFC 217 With Trash Talk War

Michael Bisping will try to defend the UFC middleweight belt on Saturday night at UFC 217 against Georges St-Pierre in New York City in one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2017.

St-Pierre makes his return to the octagon for the first time in nearly four years and Bisping will try to defend his title belt for the second time. NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and Michaela Vernava spoke to the two fighters, who kept interrupting each other and unleashed a trash talk war ahead of their big fight on Saturday night.

Watch the full interview in the video above.