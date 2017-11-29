Mike Francesa Torched Ben McAdoo For ‘Gutless’ Eli Manning Benching

It’s safe to say Mike Francesa won’t be getting a Christmas card from Ben McAdoo this year.

Francesa is reaching the end of his illustrious career, but the New York City sports media staple is saving some of his best work for last, as he eviscerated McAdoo on Tuesday following the New York Giants head coach’s decision to bench quarterback Eli Manning.

The decision was largely questioned, but no critic was more outspoken than Francesa who tore McAdoo and Giants general manager Jerry Reese from limb to limb.

Here’s some of the strongest vitriol.

You probably heard that Mike Francesa authored a multi-segment destruction of Ben McAdoo today. I condensed it into the absolute BEST two minutes, and believe me… it wasn't easy. This rant is as good as it gets. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/Panc2ILf7q — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 29, 2017

And if you have the time to kill, here’s the entire 8-minute rant.

Must listen: Mike Francesa Destroys Ben McAdoo https://t.co/wzjFbrznkd — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) November 28, 2017

