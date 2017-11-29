Mike Francesa Torched Ben McAdoo For ‘Gutless’ Eli Manning Benching

It’s safe to say Mike Francesa won’t be getting a Christmas card from Ben McAdoo this year.
Francesa is reaching the end of his illustrious career, but the New York City sports media staple is saving some of his best work for last, as he eviscerated McAdoo on Tuesday following the New York Giants head coach’s decision to bench quarterback Eli Manning.
The decision was largely questioned, but no critic was more outspoken than Francesa who tore McAdoo and Giants general manager Jerry Reese from limb to limb.
Here’s some of the strongest vitriol.
And if you have the time to kill, here’s the entire 8-minute rant.
Thumbnail photo via Jim O'Connor/USA TODAY Sports Images
