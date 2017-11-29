New York Tabloids Have Predictable Field Day With Eli Manning’s Benching

When you bench the 12th-winningest quarterback in NFL history, you’re going to make some headlines. When you do it in New York, well, you’d best buckle up.
The New York Giants made the bold decision to bench Eli Manning on Tuesday, ending his 210-game consecutive starting streak to allow Geno Smith, of all people, to get some playing time amid an abysmal season. If you think this is a dumb move that was handled poorly, you’re not alone. The New York tabloids love themselves a soap opera, though, so news of Manning’s demotion was like music to their ears.
Here’s a sampling of a few front pages that hit Big Apple newsstands Wednesday morning.
The Post and the Daily News clearly are on Eli’s side here, which makes sense — especially considering they devoted more than a few covers to roasting Smith when he was the quarterback of the New York Jets.
The words inside Wednesday’s tabloids aren’t any kinder to the Giants’ organization, so we’d advise head coach Ben McAdoo not pick up a newspaper (or listen to the radio) this morning.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP