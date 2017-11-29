New York Tabloids Have Predictable Field Day With Eli Manning’s Benching

When you bench the 12th-winningest quarterback in NFL history, you’re going to make some headlines. When you do it in New York, well, you’d best buckle up.

The New York Giants made the bold decision to bench Eli Manning on Tuesday, ending his 210-game consecutive starting streak to allow Geno Smith, of all people, to get some playing time amid an abysmal season. If you think this is a dumb move that was handled poorly, you’re not alone. The New York tabloids love themselves a soap opera, though, so news of Manning’s demotion was like music to their ears.

Here’s a sampling of a few front pages that hit Big Apple newsstands Wednesday morning.

The @Giants are closing the book of Eli An early look at Wednesday's front: https://t.co/Blt4aBOksW pic.twitter.com/OQH4DxsyC4 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 29, 2017

Today's back page: Eli out, Geno in, streak over. And with Manning's @Giants career likely done, there's plenty of blame to go around https://t.co/aEUgk5YoDK pic.twitter.com/BBo5XujXzb — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) November 29, 2017

Tomorrow's cover: Eli Manning has only one move after the Giants’ disgrace https://t.co/Y775YfV1UC pic.twitter.com/WcEg3WAMcQ — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2017

The New York Post back page you REALLY never thought you'd see: pic.twitter.com/Z7NTykEh3n — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 29, 2017

The Post and the Daily News clearly are on Eli’s side here, which makes sense — especially considering they devoted more than a few covers to roasting Smith when he was the quarterback of the New York Jets.

The words inside Wednesday’s tabloids aren’t any kinder to the Giants’ organization, so we’d advise head coach Ben McAdoo not pick up a newspaper (or listen to the radio) this morning.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images