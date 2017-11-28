NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Consider Marc Gasol Trade; Celtics Among Possible Destinations

Marc Gasol might follow David Fizdale out the Memphis Grizzlies’ exit door.

The Grizzlies are considering trading their All-Star center and starting a rebuilding process, Forbes’ Mitch Lawrence reported Tuesday, citing NBA sources. The rumor emerged just hours after Memphis fired Fizdale as head coach, amid the team’s eight-game losing streak and continued uncertainty over Mike Conley Jr.’s return from an Achilles injury.

Lawrence claims the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics are among the teams that would consider trading for Gasol, whose friendly contract has just two years and $49.7 million remaining, with a player option for 2019-2020.

Sources told Lawrence that Toronto is open to trading center Jonas Valanciunas for Gasol, and Memphis also might consider acquiring centers Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira. Toronto’s motivation would be to partner Gasol with All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry and contend with Boston and Cleveland for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Gasol, 32, is thought to have endured a tense relationship with Fizdale over two seasons, and the situation reached a breaking point Sunday when the now-departed coach benched the 32-year-old center for the last 15 minutes of the Grizzlies’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA observers assume Memphis has sided with Gasol in firing Fizdale, but the decision might have been the first in a series of steps aimed at taking the franchise in a new direction.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images