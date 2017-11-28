Why Stephen Jackson Has Beef With Chandler Parsons After David Fizdale Firing

The Memphis Grizzlies’ surprising decision to fire head coach David Fizdale left many scratching their heads. But Stephen Jackson thinks he has it figured out.
The NBA journeyman-turned-TV analyst reacted to Fizdale’s firing Monday on Instagram and put one player square in his sights: Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons.
Parsons signed a lucrative four-year, $94 million contract with Memphis in 2016 but so far hasn’t lived up to his paycheck, averaging just 7.0 points per game while battling a slew of injuries.
Jackson wasn’t done with Parsons, though, explaining in a lengthy video rant how the Grizzlies will never win with “guys who don’t even care about the game” instead of tougher former Memphis players like Zach Randolph and Tony Allen.
Bad front office bad team. Point blank. If u never played in the NBA or worked in the a front office keep your opinion to yourself. They did Fiz wrong. How long John Paxson been in Chicago? I’ll wait. Have they won anything? I’ll wait on that answer to. #GBG Truth Hurts. Start signing players that care about the game and the fans. Not guys who just interested in the game. Gotta Love it.
Parsons, of course, took exception to this blatant call-out. But Jackson was on the full offensive, posting an Instagram exchange between the two that included the line, “I’ve been better than (you) and still is.”
This is not a beef. I have passion for the game and I Love this game. I hate to see it not appreciated. I hate to see a good coach get fired bkuz he cares more than the players. Facts. All basketball players ain’t kool I can count my NBA Real brothers on my hands. Facts. Not a yes man. #GBG it ain’t just him. It a lot that don’t care. Respect it or check it. Love to all. Get healthy though @chandlerparsons. 🤔
Basically, Jackson thinks Parsons and his Grizzlies teammates are soft and non-competitive, and that there was nothing Fizdale could have done to fix that problem. In Jackson’s mind, though, Memphis’ problem extends to the rest of the league.
“Guys don’t love the game enough to fight to win,” Jackson said in another Instagram video diatribe. “During games I was willing to fight to win. That’s how much I cared about winning.”
You can agree with Jackson or not, but Detroit Pistons fans will attest to his willingness to scrap.
