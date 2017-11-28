NFL Issues Punishments To Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree After Wild Brawl

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree are paying the price for their extracurricular activity Sunday afternoon.

Minutes into the Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders Week 12 matchup, Talib and Crabtree engaged in a shoving match which turned into an all-out brawl, resulting in both players being ejected from the contest.

The fisticuffs have led to a hefty punishment for the Broncos cornerback and Raiders wideout, as both Talib and Crabtree will be suspended for the next two games without pay, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Here’s the NFL’s explanation for the suspensions:

Here are the explanations from @NFL executive Jon Runyan on the 2-game suspensions for #Raiders WR Michael Crabtree and #Broncos CB Aqib Talib pic.twitter.com/WD3jwvfFm3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2017

Talib and Crabtree have history with one another. Last season, Talib channeled his bad blood for Crabtree by snatching the wide receiver’s chain off of his neck. History repeated itself Sunday, as Talib once again yanked Crabtree’s jewelry, but the Broncos corner pleads that his adversary started the scuffle by punching him and teammate Chris Harris Jr.

Both players reportedly will appeal the suspension.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images