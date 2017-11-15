NFL Rumors: Seahawks Face Stiff Penalties In Russell Wilson Concussion Case

At this point, the Seattle Seahawks must be asking themselves, “Was it really worth it?”

During the third quarter of the Seahawks’ 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Wilson took a big shot from Arizona linebacker Karlos Dansby. The Seattle quarterback was sent off to get checked for a concussion, but went into the medical tent for just a few seconds before re-entering the game — far too short of a time frame to properly go through concussion protocol. The NFL determined a violation took place, which could spell trouble for the Seahawks.

“The Seahawks face a fine and possible loss of draft picks for the mishandling of Wilson’s case,” Bleacher Report’s Mike Freemant reported Wednesday, citing league sources.

Here’s a look at the hit and Wilson’s visit to the medical tent:

Russell Wilson sent off after taking hit to the chin for concussion check, ducked in the tent then sent right back out pic.twitter.com/8HXvKOGNuG — That Dude (@cjzer0) November 10, 2017

Backup quarterback Austin Davis ran one play before being replaced by Wilson.

After the drive finished two plays later, however, Wilson reentered the tent for more time than the initial visit. He was back on the field the next drive and finished the game.

