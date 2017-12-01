NFL Week 13 Betting Odds: Patriots Heavy Road Favorites Vs. Bills

The New England Patriots can take another step towards clinching a playoff spot for a ninth straight season when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as 9-point favorites on the NFL Week 13 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England improved to 9-2 on the season with last week’s 35-17 victory over Miami as heavy 17-point chalk, and now sits three games up on second-place Buffalo going into Sunday afternoon’s Patriots vs. Bills betting matchup at New Era Field.

A victory over Buffalo this weekend would leave the Patriots poised to clinch the AFC East crown with one subsequent win or a Bills loss in the final four weeks of the campaign. That stretch run includes three more dates with AFC East rivals, including a rematch with the Bills at Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve.

The Patriots have dominated in recent clashes with division opponents, winning straight up in six straight since October 2016, a run that commenced with a 41-25 victory in Buffalo as 5.5-point underdogs.

The Bills return home after halting a three-game SU slide with a 16-10 win in Kansas City as 8.5-point underdogs. Inconsistency has dogged the 6-5 Bills this season. Buffalo surrendered a stunning 45 points per game during its recent swoon, including a crushing 47-10 loss to New Orleans as a 2-point underdog in Week 10 in the team’s most lopsided defeat since 2007.

However, the Bills defense has also turned in numerous stout performances this season, holding opponents to 16 or fewer points on five occasions, and has limited opponents to one or fewer major scores in four outings.

Buffalo has dropped five straight to New England at New Era Field, but has stunned the Patriots with outright wins as a betting underdog in two of the past three years, including a 16-0 victory as 3.5-point road chalk early last season.

New England has won 14 straight against the Bills when favored by more than a touchdown, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, but has struggled to pay out at the sportsbooks in those contests, covering just once during that stretch including a narrow 23-21 victory as 10-point chalk in Buffalo four years ago.

Following Sunday’s date in Buffalo, the Patriots head south for a Week 14 rematch with the Dolphins before traveling to Pittsburgh for a possible preview of this season’s AFC Championship Game.

The 9-2 Steelers currently hold the edge on tiebreakers over New England for the top seed in the AFC entering their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals as 5.5-point road chalk, but are winless SU and ATS in four straight meetings with the Patriots.

