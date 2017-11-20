Oklahoma Football Punishes Baker Mayfield For Unsavory Antics Vs. Kansas

Baker Mayfield can only blame himself for his failure to enjoy full home comforts, as his college football career winds down.
The Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback won’t captain his team or start its regular-season finale on Saturday against West Virginia. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday to reporters he’s punishing the senior signal-caller for his crotch-grabbing and trash-talking antics he displayed Saturday against Kansas.
“I think its important for everybody here, across the country to keep in perspective … that not just Baker but all these players across the country are still young men,” Riley said. “They’re not adults yet. They’re still learning, they’re still in that phase where you’re going to make mistakes and the important thing is that you learn from them and grow from them, and I think what we’re setting forward here is going to provide Baker an opportunity to do that.”
The West Virginia-Oklahoma game will be the Sooners’ last at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this season, meaning Mayfield will miss some of the pomp and circumstance of Senior Day.
Kyler Murray is likely to start at quarterback for Oklahoma, but expect Mayfield to enter the contest on the Sooners’ second possession or shortly thereafter.
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images
