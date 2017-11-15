Patriots Lucha Libre: Watch Hype Video For Julian Edelman Vs. Danny Amendola

In anticipation of the New England Patriots’ trip to Mexico City to play the Oakland Raiders, two Patriots receivers went on a scouting mission this past summer to see what the city had to offer.

NFL Films documented Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola’s visit to the Mexican capital in “Going Global: Edelman & Amendola,” which will premiere Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

During the trip, the two wideouts checked out ancient ruins, played with real, live leopards, sampled the local food and drink and, in what’s sure to be the highlight of the documentary, tried their hand at lucha libre — Mexican professional wrestling.

Ahead of the premiere, NFL Films released a preview of the highly anticipated bout between “La Ardilla” (aka “The Squirrel” aka Edelman) and “El Zorro” (aka “The Fox” aka Amendola).

And here’s a preview for the full documentary, feating Edelman on vocals and Amendola on guitar:

Only half of the duo will get the chance to actually play in the game Sunday afternoon, as Edelman is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images