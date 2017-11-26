Tennessee Fans Protesting Hiring Of Greg Schiano As Head Football Coach

Tennessee Volunteers fans have been waiting with baited breath to find out who would replace head football coach Butch Jones as the next leader of the program.
But when reports started to surface Sunday that Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano was the man who would be tasked with leading Tennessee back into relevancy, Vol Nation didn’t exactly accept him with open arms.
Fans began gathering at Neyland Stadium asking for athletic director John Currie to continue to look at other options.
Some passionate Vols fans began chanting for Currie to join Jones in the unemployment line.
While some fans were protesting because of Schiano’s less-than-stellar record as the head football coach at Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, others are taking a moral stance against Schiano’s alleged involvement in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal at Penn State.
Schiano was the defensive backs coach at Penn State from 1991-95, and he allegedly witnessed Sandusky having inappropriate relations with a young boy but did not go to the authorities.
Schiano denied these allegations.
At this point, it would be best for Tennessee to go a different route. No coaching hire that elicits this toxic of a response will end well.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP