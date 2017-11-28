Two Steelers Fans Decided To Fight Each Other In Heinz Field Stands

The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a slow start Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, and the frustration boiled over into the home stands.

At some point during the Steelers’ 31-28 win on “Sunday Night Football,” two Terrible-Towel waving members of Steeler Nation thought it would be a good idea to fight each other in the stands at Heinz Field.

In the NSFW video below, one Pittsburgh fan can be seen throwing haymakers at another fan clad in black and gold.

Take a look at brawl in the video below:

The Steelers spokesman tells WTAE TV that Heinz Field security is investigating a fight that happened at last night's game. This fight video is circulating online. pic.twitter.com/NlL3UROgZc — 🅱eau 🅱erman (@BeauWTAE) November 27, 2017

The best part is the fact that one fan yells “dilly, dilly” from a few rows back while one of the combatants is getting pummelled.

Stay classy.

