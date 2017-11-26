Watch Dwyane Wade’s 15-Year-Old Son Zaire Show Off Dunking Ability

There’s no question basketball runs in the Wade family.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade is a 12-time NBA All-Star, and his 15-year-old son is already showing some pretty promising abilities as well.

Zaire Wade is 6-foot-2 and can dunk with confidence. A video was captured of the high school sophomore bouncing an alley-oop ball to himself, corralling it, then putting the dunk away with ease.

Here’s the video.

Zaire Wade would look good on the Cavs 👀 @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/MhzsCzpDkc — Overtime (@overtime) November 25, 2017

Who knows, maybe the Cavs will try to pull some strings to get the younger Wade on the squad while they sort out injury issues in their back court.

Thumbnail Photo Via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images