Watch Ohio State Fans Hilariously Troll Apple’s Bizarre iPhone Glitch

If you’ve recently updated your iPhone — or purchased the iPhone 8 — then you’ve probably experienced that weird glitch that’s been plaguing Apple diehards lately. You know, that thing where you type “I” and it gets auto-corrected to “A?” Yeah, it’s bizarre.
Well, the people at Ohio State feel your pain.
Ohio Stadium was rocking Saturday afternoon as the No. 11 Buckeyes stormed to a 35-3 halftime lead over No. 13 Michigan State. At one point during the fast half, fans in the Horseshoe broke out in an “O-H-I-O” chant, with one hilarious twist. Check this out:
Well played, Buckeye nation.
By the way, you know what group of people has absolutely no problems typing “I?”
Android owners, that’s who.
