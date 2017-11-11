This Ridiculous Florida-South Carolina Play Still Has Our Minds Blown

We’re still not sure what happened during the first quarter between Florida and South Carolina.
But man, was it ever entertaining.
Barely five minutes into the game, Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley was backed up inside his own five-yard line when he threw an interception to Gators cornerback CJ Henderson. But as he attempted to return the ball 24 yards for a touchdown, Henderson fumbled on the goal line, and the ball was swooped up SC running back A.J. Turner, who took off running.
Watch this madness:
Well, that’s one way to get the ball to the 24-yard line, right?
Plays like this offer further proof that the quality of play in the SEC this season isn’t nearly as good as it’s been in years past.
