Why Lonzo Ball’s Playing Time With Lakers Makes LaVar Ball Unhappy

LaVar Ball would never take his first son out of a tight game.

The father of Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball told Bleacher Report on Friday he’s unhappy with the way head coach Luke Walton has deployed his son in the fourth quarter of games so far this season. Walton has rotated his players throughout games this season, with the Lakers having mixed success. LaVar Ball believes the Lakers would be better than their current 5-5 record if Lonzo stayed on the court in the fourth quarter.

“Let him play the whole fourth quarter and bet you’ll always win,” LaVar Ball said. “He’ll get into a better flow. The in and out, sitting out six to 10 minutes? He’s not going to take no shots because he’s not in the flow. He don’t want to hurt the team by shooting.”

Lonzo Ball average 33 minutes per game in the first 10 games of his NBA career, so it’s not like he’s stuck on the bench.

However, the Lakers expect Lonzo Ball to be their court general and face of the franchise, so it makes sense LaVar would want the team’s fortunes to rest in his son’s hands.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images