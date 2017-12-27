Baron Davis, Actress Laura Dern Might Be 2017’s Most Unlikely Couple

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports images

“Us Weekly” might have unearthed the most unlikely celebrity couple of 2017 just before the clock strikes midnight.

Actress Laura Dern, who recently appeared in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was seen on a date with former Golden State Warriors guard Baron Davis, and the two apparently were very into each other.

Dern, 50, and Davis, 38, reportedly were seen having lunch in Beverley Hills, Cali., on Dec. 2o and appeared to be “infatuated with each other”, according to Us Weekly.

The former NBA star’s wife, Isabella Brewster, recently filed for divorce and requested custody of their two children, according to Us Weekly.

Dern, on the other hand, divorced husband Ben Harper in 2013 and has been romantically linked to rapper Common as recently as last year.