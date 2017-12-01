Bill Belichick Once Grilled Rob Ninkovich For Being Too Candid With Media

It’s never been much of a secret the New England Patriots are guarded when it comes to discussing game plans with the media.

And former Patriots captain Rob Ninkovich recalls learning that the hard way.

Ninkovich provided a funny anecdote Friday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” about what happens when you’re a little too candid.

“They select a couple captains to go and talk to the media before training camp starts,” Ninkovich said, per WEEI.com. “I thought everything was cool and that I hadn’t said anything wrong. But, one of the reporters asked me, ‘What was your biggest issue last year?’ and I said, ‘Third and long screens,’ because teams had converted on like eight 3rd and 20s on long screens.”

Though Ninkovich’s remark gave the media some good, analytical material to work with, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick apparently wasn’t too pleased. And he was sure to let Ninkovich know it the next day.

Ninkovich recalled: “He came up to me and was like, ‘Why don’t you just tell everybody what our biggest issue is? If that’s an issue, why say it? Let them try it and if we can’t stop them that’s our problem.’ ”

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, but he called me out in front of the entire team,” Ninkovich added.

That’s certainly one way to learn a lesson.

