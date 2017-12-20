Blake Bortles Fires Back At Jadeveon Clowney: ‘I’m Fine With Being Trash’

Who is this impostor playing quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and what has he done with the real Blake Bortles?

Somehow, some way, Bortles has transformed himself this season from one of the NFL’s worst QBs into one who’s, well, pretty good. The 25-year-old had another strong performance Sunday, racking up 326 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 45-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Despite that performance, Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney insisted Bortles still is “trash” after the game. And during a press conference Wednesday, the Jags signal-caller offered this response:

Again, when and how did Bortles suddenly become kind of likable?

Listen, we understand if you’re still holding onto the belief that Blake the Snake is a bastion of quarterback ineptitude, but the numbers don’t lie. Bortles this season has thrown for 3,147 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, and his 61 percent completion percentage is a career-best.

Most importantly, however, is that Bortles has led the Jags to a 10-4 record and the franchise’s first postseason birth since 2007 — trash indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images