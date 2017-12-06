Brent Musburger Has No Time For ‘Snowflakes’ ‘Preaching’ About NFL’s Violence

Many viewers found the violent collisions and serious injuries that marred Monday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals matchup pretty unsettling.

Brent Musburger, it seems, wasn’t among them.

The retired sports broadcaster, who now hosts a sports gambling radio show in Las Vegas, dropped quite the hot take Tuesday night responding to concerns about the NFL’s safety after the Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Bengals’ George Iloka and the New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski all were suspended as a result of dangerous hits.

Yo,Snowflakes. Quit preaching. The Violent World of Sam Huff sold NFL football to the masses. The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders gave us a little sex with our violence. Deal with it! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) December 6, 2017

In other words, Musburger would like you to get off his lawn.

“The Violent World of Sam Huff” was a CBS TV special hosted by Walter Cronkite that aired in 1960 and gave fans an up-close-and-personal look at the physicality of NFL football through then-New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff.

The game obviously has changed since the 1960s, as player safety has evolved and more research has emerged about the NFL’s link to brain damage. But Musburger, as you might expect, comes from the old school and sees nothing wrong with a little firm contact — or a little sex appeal — in today’s NFL.

