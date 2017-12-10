Carson Wentz, Eagles Bust Out ‘Mighty Ducks’ Flying V After Touchdown

Somewhere, Emilio Estevez is smiling.

Throughout the 2017 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have put on some of the league’s most entertaining touchdown celebrations. And that trend continued Sunday after Carson Wentz and Brent Celek connected on a 5-yard TD pass against the Los Angeles Rams.

After the play, Wentz, Celek and a convocation of Eagles gathered to perform the Flying V, a move made famous by the “Might Ducks” movies. Check this out:

This is all that was missing:

That never gets old.

Personally, we wouldn’t be surprised if there were more people watching “Mighty Ducks” today than there were Rams fans at the Los Angeles Coliseum.