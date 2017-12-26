Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Cracks Flat-Earth Joke In New Nike Commercial

Kyrie Irving’s new Nike commercial has everything.

In an ad promoting the new Kyrie 4 basketball shoes, the Celtics star incorporates catchy music, eye-grabbing graphics and cameo appearances from Jayson Tatum and Rob Gronkowski.

And since Irving directed the commercial, it comes as no surprise he snuck in a quip about the third planet from the sun. Check out the new Nike spot, and keep an eye out for how Irving portrays “his world.”

Between Irving’s staunch stance on Earth being flat, as well his belief that Christmas isn’t a holiday, Boston’s point guard abides by some pretty peculiar theories, to say the least.

We’re curious to see what’s next for Irving in his quest to challenge all understood concepts.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images