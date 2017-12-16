Celtics Notes: Boston May Be Hitting Rut We’ve All Been Waiting For

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images.

It was going to happen eventually.

In the midst of the Boston Celtics’ dazzling 16-game win streak there was still the knowledge that eventually the streak would end, and the Celtics would hit a rut.

We may be seeing the beginning of said rut.

The Celtics were outplayed in two of their last three games to a pair of teams under .500 — the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz — and each loss stemmed from a number of shortcomings, be it shooting, rebounding or defense.

“Bottom line is you have to be locked in, you have to play well, you have to do what you do best,” head coach Brad Stevens said following Friday’s 107-95 loss to the Jazz. “We had a lot of guys that really didn’t play well, we got out-coached, we got out-played. And we haven’t been in that situation very often from an effort standpoint, but I think twice this week we have, so that’s concerning.”

In some senses, the writing has been on the wall for the Celtics to fade at some point. One contributor is the amount of youngsters the Celtics are leaning on. While there’s no argument that 19-year-old Jayson Tatum and 21-year-old Jaylen Brown are both incredible talents and bring plenty to the table, occasionally they will go silent, and both of them did Friday.

Another factor — which every team goes through — is injuries. The Celtics will be without Marcus Morris until at least Christmas with his nagging knee injury, while Daniel Theis was knocked out of Friday’s game moments after stepping onto the floor, suffering a facial injury. For a team already short on big bodies, their absences were noticeable as the Celtics got outworked by the Jazz on the boards 46-29.

And while Kyrie Irving is a great asset, it is beginning to feel like the Celtics may be getting a little too reliant on him to take over a game, much like they did last season with Isaiah Thomas. As the Celtics played catchup throughout Friday’s loss, there seemed to be a waiting game for Irving to take over. Sure, his 20 second half points were a big offensive contribution, but no other player really stepped up in a time of need to help push the Celtics further along. He was left on an island and couldn’t do everything by himself.

This certainly isn’t an indication that things are a lost cause, every team goes through these stretches. But instead it’s an opportunity for the Celtics to do a little soul-searching and battle past these performances. They’ll have a chance to do that soon when they visit the 8-20 Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night.

But who knows, on the other side of this, battling past these losses that lacked effort could very well prove more beneficial in the long run than winning 16-straight games.

Here are more notes from Celtics-Jazz:

— Daniel Theis took an elbow to the face in the first quarter, resulting in a bloody nose. He left the game and did not return due to what was described as a facial injury.

— Al Horford shot at a 64.3 percent clip from the field, going 9-for-14 for 21 points.

— In his return to the Garden, Jonas Jerebko tortured the Celtics, scoring 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting with seven rebounds.

— Gordon Hayward spoke to the media prior to Friday’s game and indicated his “mind is open” to returning this season.