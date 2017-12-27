Cowboys’ Dez Bryant Vehemently Rejects Idea Of Taking Pay Cut Next Season

It’s been a roller coaster campaign for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 8-7 entering the final week of the regular season and will not be a part of the playoffs, just one season removed from owning the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Dallas’ offense, in particular, has struggled throughout the season. While much of this can be chalked up to Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game absence, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ receiving corps never seemed to get into a rhythm.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, star wideout Dez Bryant explained what has contributed to his frustration amid Dallas’ underwhelming season.

What bothered Dez Bryant mentally?: "Me personally just wanting to do different things. Probably at the time I should have focused on what I could control. I let a lot of things get in the way. I wish I didn't. I feel like that affected, I know for a fact, some of my play." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) December 27, 2017

Asked if Dez Bryant is talking about frustration with his role in the offense, he said, "I guess you could say that." Or running different routes?: "Yeah, running different routes. One thing I hate hearing is when I hear people say I can't run routes." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) December 27, 2017

Bryant accounts for a $16.5 million salary cap hit in 2018, which is a hefty price for a skill-position player entering his age-30 season. But don’t expect the three-time Pro Bowl selection to re-work his contract in order to appease his team.

Dez Bryant asked if Cowboys come to him and ask him to take a pay cut in offseason is he fine with that: "I haven't heard no talks of that, but if it comes … I don't know, probably not. Hell, no. I believe in me, yeah." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) December 27, 2017

We have a feeling the offseason dialogue between Bryant and the Cowboys could get interesting.

