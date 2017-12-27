Cowboys’ Dez Bryant Vehemently Rejects Idea Of Taking Pay Cut Next Season

It’s been a roller coaster campaign for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys are 8-7 entering the final week of the regular season and will not be a part of the playoffs, just one season removed from owning the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
Dallas’ offense, in particular, has struggled throughout the season. While much of this can be chalked up to Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game absence, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ receiving corps never seemed to get into a rhythm.
Speaking with the media Wednesday, star wideout Dez Bryant explained what has contributed to his frustration amid Dallas’ underwhelming season.
Bryant accounts for a $16.5 million salary cap hit in 2018, which is a hefty price for a skill-position player entering his age-30 season. But don’t expect the three-time Pro Bowl selection to re-work his contract in order to appease his team.
We have a feeling the offseason dialogue between Bryant and the Cowboys could get interesting.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
