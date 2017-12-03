Detroit’s Silverdome Demolition Fails In Saddest Video You’ll See Today

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.

The Pontiac Silverdome, home of the Detroit Lions from 1975 to 2001 and Detroit Pistons from 1978 to 1988, was scheduled to be demolished Sunday at around 8:30 a.m. local time. The stadium hadn’t been used for many years and was incredibly poor condition, so Sunday’s implosion finally would close the door on a Detroit eyesore and allow the city to move forward.

Let’s check in on how the demolition went:

Silverdome implosion…took a time out. pic.twitter.com/gXEHB53fbg — Alicia Smith (@wxyzalicia) December 3, 2017

So, yeah. That didn’t go as planned.

The planned blast was supposed to break the metal beams supporting the upper ring of the stadium, causing it to collapse, according to FOX 2 News in Detroit. But several beams remained intact following detonation, leaving puffs of smoke but a still-upright stadium.

This being a fail that happened in Detroit, Twitter predictably came through with the macabre jokes.

They tried to implode the Pontiac Silverdome. It didn't work, like most game plans in there on Sundays. https://t.co/lqHurKlRhS — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 3, 2017

Once again angry people leave the Silverdome after a disappointing ending pic.twitter.com/6zvEXU8lGz — Drew & Mike Podcast (@DrewMikePodcast) December 3, 2017

My god. They tried to implode the Pontiac Silverdome just now. They explosions went off, and the old girl just stood there, smiled, and said, “Really?” #silverdome — Josh Mackey (@JMackey1981) December 3, 2017

Despite all that sadness, there’s a silver lining: Apparently take two will happen at some point later Sunday.

Just talked to the city again. The demo team says the cutting charges (that were supposed to break the beams) did not go off. City says if they can make the connections, implosions will happen today — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 3, 2017

We’ll believe it when we see it, Detroit. Oh, and keep those buses out of the way.