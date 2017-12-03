Detroit’s Silverdome Demolition Fails In Saddest Video You’ll See Today

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.
The Pontiac Silverdome, home of the Detroit Lions from 1975 to 2001 and Detroit Pistons from 1978 to 1988, was scheduled to be demolished Sunday at around 8:30 a.m. local time. The stadium hadn’t been used for many years and was incredibly poor condition, so Sunday’s implosion finally would close the door on a Detroit eyesore and allow the city to move forward.
Let’s check in on how the demolition went:
So, yeah. That didn’t go as planned.
The planned blast was supposed to break the metal beams supporting the upper ring of the stadium, causing it to collapse, according to FOX 2 News in Detroit. But several beams remained intact following detonation, leaving puffs of smoke but a still-upright stadium.
This being a fail that happened in Detroit, Twitter predictably came through with the macabre jokes.
Despite all that sadness, there’s a silver lining: Apparently take two will happen at some point later Sunday.
We’ll believe it when we see it, Detroit. Oh, and keep those buses out of the way.
