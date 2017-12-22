Donald Trump Name-Drops Robert Kraft, Patriots While Signing Tax Bill

Tom Brady might’ve distanced himself from President Donald Trump, but Robert Kraft apparently hasn’t.
Trump signed the G.O.P’s $1.5 trillion tax bill into law while in the Oval Office on Friday. And during the signing, he revealed that the legislation — which cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent — has the blessing of the New England Patriots owner. Furthermore, POTUS said that Kraft plans to use his tax money to build a paper plant in North Carolina.
“Friend of mine, Bob Kraft, called me last night,” Trump said to reporters. “He said this tax bill is incredible. He owns the New England Patriots, but, he’s in the paper business, too. And he said based on this tax bill that he just wanted to let me know that he’s going to a buy a big plant in the great state of North Carolina, and he’s going to build a tremendous paper mill there — or paper products plant.”
The president reportedly is telling the truth, though it’s unclear whether Kraft really intends to build a paper plant.
“(On Thursday, Kraft) had a private conversation with the president to express his support for the tax bill that was just signed, as he believes it will spur significant incremental capital investment that will drive economic growth and most importantly create real wage increases for working Americans across the country,” Kraft Group spokesman Stacey James said in a statement, via Boston Business Journal.
“… In terms of Mr. Kraft’s own business interests, he is always exploring opportunities locally, nationally and internationally. The Kraft Group currently does business in 95 countries and owns manufacturing facilities in 14 states, including North Carolina.”
So, about those “working Americans.” Yes, the tax overhaul does give tax breaks — to varying degrees — to people in all classes. However, by 2027, over 80 percent of the plan’s benefits will go to the 1 percent.
