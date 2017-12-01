Florida Gators Twitter Account Has Great Response To Jimbo Fisher News

The 4-7 Florida Gators football team does not have a lot to be overly pleased about this season, but they’re certainly in a much better place than state rival Florida State.
The Seminoles’ now former coach, Jimbo Fisher, bolted for Texas A&M Friday, the day before FSU’s final game of the season. Meanwhile, another one of the nation’s top conferences, the SEC, continues to burn to the ground. Ole Miss got slapped with a two-year bowl ban, and nobody wanting to coach at Tennessee, while Arkansas is trying to find an athletic director so that they can try and hire a halfway-competent head coach.
What a mess.
And from the looks of it, the Gators (or whoever is running the Gators’ Twitter account) did their best to stay away from it, but managed to place a well-timed response on the interwebs.
There was a slew of responses to the tweet, but the one the Gators’ account decided to reply to was an interesting one, for sure.
The Gators got their dirty work out of the way before the Florida State, the SEC — and really all of college football, for that matter — began imploding by hiring head coach Dan Mullen away from Mississippi State.
What a weird time for college football.
