Giants Fire Head Coach Ben McAdoo; General Manager Jerry Reese Also Out

At this time last year, Ben McAdoo was gearing the New York Giants up for a playoff run. Now, he’s out of a job.

The Giants on Monday informed McAdoo he’s been relieved of his coaching duties, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. McAdoo confirmed the news, telling Rapoport he’d been fired.

A report surfaced Sunday morning that McAdoo could be fired within 24 hours of New York’s game against the Oakland Raiders. The Giants lost that game 24-17 to fall to 2-10 on the season, and ownership finally had seen enough. Also working against McAdoo was the Eli Manning saga, as Giants owner John Mara reportedly was upset with how McAdoo handled the quarterback’s surprise benching.

The G-Men’s overhaul didn’t stop with a head coaching change, though. General manager Jerry Reese also was fired, Mara confirmed in a Monday afternoon news conference. There could be more moves on the way, too.

Giants plan to make sweeping changes this offseason to coaching and front office ranks. McAdoo the first of many changes coming — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 4, 2017

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will take over as interim head coach, while assistant GM Kevin Abrams will fill Reese’s GM position.

McAdoo guided the Giants to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth last season, but New York’s brutal 2017 campaign means he’ll finish with a regular season record of 13-15 in New York.

The Giants did not score 30 points in any of Ben McAdoo’s 28 games as head coach. He's the first coach whose team did not score 30 points in any of his 1st 28 games since Jacksonville's Jack Del Rio in 2003-04. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 4, 2017

The team’s decision to part ways with Reese might be more surprising, as the 54-year-old has been with the organization since 1997. Reese had served as GM since 2007 and helped engineer two Super Bowl titles for the Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images