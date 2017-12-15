Here Are Six Reasons Why Patriots Will Beat Steelers, Per Colin Cowherd

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off Sunday in one of the biggest games of the NFL season. The winner will hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the inside track on securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Steelers are riding an eight-game winning streak, whereas the Patriots are coming off a shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, so many folks might be inclined to give the edge to Pittsburgh, especially with the game being played at Heinz Field. But the Patriots are favored, according to the sportsbooks, and FS1’s Colin Cowherd completely understands why that’s the case.

Cowherd on Thursday outlined six reasons why New England is favored and why the Patriots indeed will beat the Steelers on Sunday. Hear them all in the video below:

6 reasons the Patriots will beat the Steelers pic.twitter.com/p8ZAi4j7ey — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 14, 2017

As Cowherd mentioned, the Steelers’ offense is loaded with talent, as Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown — Pittsburgh’s Killer B’s — comprise one of the most lethal quarterback-running back-wide receiver combinations of all time. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick — New England’s version of the Killer B’s — know a thing or two about winning big games, though.

This should be a good one.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images