It’s been a busy few weeks with the 2024 NFL Draft and all, so you might have forgotten that Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore is now a very rich man.

We’re talking “C. Montgomery Burns” rich.

New England made quite the commitment to Barmore on Monday, reportedly signing him to a four-year extension with a maximum value of $92 million. It’s enough to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in franchise history, and ties him to New England through 2029.

Joshua Uche, whose been working with Barmore since he arrived to New England three years ago, was pleased with the development.

“He’s a locker room guy, everyone loves him in there,” Uche told reporters Tuesday. “(He’s got) character. Just a disruptive football player on the field. I just remember the stretch that Christian went on last year. He really stepped into his own, and it was just amazing to see him blossom and be a part of that.”

Barmore, much like Uche two seasons ago, really came into his own last season. He finished with 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 32 quarterback hits, emerging enough to where the Patriots felt comfortable cutting Lawrence Guy loose at the beginning of this offseason.

“It’s huge,” Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson said Monday. “I’m glad he got that. I’m excited for him and I know he’s going to put that work in on the field.”

New England will certainly expect the 24-year-old to continue his ascent with this new contract, and his teammates believe he will.

“I’m excited for the future for Christian Barmore, excited to see where he takes it to a new level,” Uche said.

NESN’s Sean McGuire contributed to this story.