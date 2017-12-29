Jaguars’ Calais Campbell Praises Jimmy Garoppolo After Loss To 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo has been the talk of the NFL since he took over at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, going 4-0 and even garning some praise from the defenses he’s been shredding.

Garoppolo threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 44-38 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former New England Patriots signal-caller made a number of high-level throws, and he even added a rushing touchdown against one of the NFL’s top defenses.

And Jaguars star defensive end Calais Campbell took notice, giving a glowing review of Garoppolo on Thursday via Twitter.

I still don’t know how @JimmyG_10 got this ball off! Talk about a quick release! Much respect to him✊🏾 https://t.co/GuGoFf64VK — Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) December 28, 2017

Campbell is a three-time Pro Bowler who has tallied 14.5 sacks and 44 tackles for Jacksonville this season, so he knows a good field general when he sees one.

Garoppolo has been brilliant in a little over four games for San Francisco, and he appears primed for an even bigger 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images