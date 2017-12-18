NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo Leads 49ers To Comeback Win, Still Undefeated As Starter

by on Sun, Dec 17, 2017 at 7:56PM
The San Francisco 49ers appear to have struck gold with the trade that sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Bay Area from the New England Patriots in October.

Garoppolo engineered a fourth-quarter comeback in the final two minutes of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans at Levi’s Stadium. After the Titans kicked a field goal to take a 23-22 lead with 1:07 remaining, Garoppolo led the 49ers right down the field and into range for a field goal by Robbie Gould.

The veteran kicker nailed the 45-yard attempt as time expired to give San Francisco the win.

Garoppolo now is 5-0 as a starting quarterback in the NFL, with the last three of those wins coming as the 49ers signal-caller over the last three weeks.

Garoppolo finished with 381 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday’s win.

