Jimmy Garoppolo Leads 49ers To Comeback Win, Still Undefeated As Starter

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have struck gold with the trade that sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Bay Area from the New England Patriots in October.

Garoppolo engineered a fourth-quarter comeback in the final two minutes of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans at Levi’s Stadium. After the Titans kicked a field goal to take a 23-22 lead with 1:07 remaining, Garoppolo led the 49ers right down the field and into range for a field goal by Robbie Gould.

The veteran kicker nailed the 45-yard attempt as time expired to give San Francisco the win.

Garoppolo now is 5-0 as a starting quarterback in the NFL, with the last three of those wins coming as the 49ers signal-caller over the last three weeks.

Jimmy Garoppolo has won each of his first 5 NFL starts, making him the first QB to do so since Ben Roethlisberger in 2004#TENvsSF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 18, 2017

That's now 20-of-28 possessions the 49ers have scored on with Garoppolo under center. 7-of-8 today. Absolutely insane. — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) December 18, 2017

Garoppolo finished with 381 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday’s win.

