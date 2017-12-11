Kevin Garnett Wants To Buy Timberwolves Ownership Stake On One Condition

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Garnett is willing to return to his basketball home if its current owner vacates the premises.

The NBA legend told Awful Announcing last week he’s interested in buying a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves but isn’t willing to do so if current owner Glen Taylor remains involved with the team. Garnett has some of the deepest pockets among NBA players, having made more than $340 million in salary during his playing career, according to basketball-reference. But joining an ownership group that involves Taylor is a non-starter for “The Big Ticket.”

“I don’t want to be partners with Glen (Taylor), and I wouldn’t want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota,” Garnett said. “I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward.”

Garnett has been at odds with Taylor due to the Timberwolves’ response to the 2015 death of Flip Saunders, their former head coach and president of basketball operations, with whom Garnett had a tight bond.

” … I thought he wasn’t celebrated the proper way,” Garnett told The Associated Press last April. You have high school banners, you have (expletive) hockey banners (hanging in the rafters). You couldn’t put a Flip banner in Target Center, some place that we helped build? … We established that market. I helped grow that with him. You can’t put him in the (rafters)?”

Taylor, 76, has owned the Timberwolves since 1994 and isn’t thought to be interested in selling the team any time soon. That means, Garnett and the T-Wolves boss must mend fences before the former franchise player enters through the front door again.