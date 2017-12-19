Kevin Magnussen Expected To Be Third F1 Driver To Enter 2018 Rolex 24

Fernando Alonso has sparked a trend of drivers expanding their horizons outside the bubble of Formula One, and Kevin Magnussen could be the next pilot to do so.

Magnussen is expected to compete in the Prototype class in the 24 Hours of Daytona, according to RACER. Should that be the case, the Haas F1 Team driver would be behind the wheel of one of Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.R entrants.

AXR team boss Gary Nelson, though coy in his comment, all but confirmed the reports, which first surfaced in Danish publication “Extra Bladets.”

“What’s the saying politicians use, ‘I cannot confirm or deny what I’m being asked?’ ” Nelson said. “I’ll say this: we’re honored to be spoken of in this conversation.”

Although the Dane picked up experience behind the wheel of a Le Mans Prototype 1 racer in a 2016 test with Porsche, he has never driven a DPi car, which is rear-wheel-drive and powered solely by an internal combustion engine.

Jan Magnussen, Kevin’s father, is a veteran in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and currently drives for Corvette Racing. The eldest Magnussen reportedly brought his son to last year’s Roar Before the 24 to expose Kevin to the IMSA environment.

Magnussen’s entering the Rolex 24 would be very significant, as he would be one of three active F1 drivers in the field. Lance Stroll and Alonso both will wheel LMP2 racers in the Prototype class, competing for Jackie Chan DC Racing and United Autosport, respectively.

