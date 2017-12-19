Roger Goodell Surprises Terminally Ill Patriots Fan With Super Bowl Tickets

Is Roger Goodell might be trying to make amends with New England Patriots fans one by one?

The NFL commissioner surprised a terminally ill Patriots fan last week with the ultimate football gift: tickets to Super Bowl LII. Goodell hand delivered the tickets to Bill Duggan, chief of the Tarrytown, N.Y., Fire Department, who is suffering from brain cancer, and cameras filmed the touching moment at the fire station.

Roger Goodell helped one Patriots fan cross an item off his bucket list 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g4qGD2jJ0G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2017

The Tarrytown Fire Dept. set up a GoFundMe page to help send Duggan to the Super Bowl, and their efforts somehow came to Goodell’s attention.

“It’s just amazing. There’s not words to describe what this department has done,” he said, per WHDH.

Super Bowl LII will take place Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Duggan expects to be there to cheer on his favorite team.

“I’m gonna get better, and I’m gonna beat this thing, and let’s go Pats!” Duggan said.

Goodell’s treatment of New England quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots organization during the Deflategate saga made him persona non grata in New England. This gesture might help change that status one day.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images