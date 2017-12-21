Khloe Kardashian Confirms She’s Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a bundle of joy in 2018.
The reality television star confirmed Wednesday afternoon on Instagram she’s pregnant with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson’s baby. Kardashian shared a photo in which she and Thompson hold her baby bump, with the caption announcing her “greatest dream” is coming true.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
The child will be Kardashian’s first and Thompson’s second. Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since 2016.
Rumors of Kardashian’s pregnancy emerged in September, but the couple had chosen to remain silent about it until Wednesday.
Kardashian later used Twitter to thank her well-wishers after receiving an outpouring of congratulations.
Thompson also chimed in with a heartfelt comment on Kardashian’s Instagram post.
“My love, thank you for (allowing) me to be part of your journey in life and allowing (me) to share this moment with you this is something and (I’ll) always cherish,” Thompson wrote, adding, “Girl you look better now.”
Kardashian and Thompson haven’t revealed the baby’s gender, but multiple sources claim they’re having a baby boy, according to PEOPLE’s Karen Mizoguchi.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP