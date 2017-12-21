Khloe Kardashian Confirms She’s Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a bundle of joy in 2018.

The reality television star confirmed Wednesday afternoon on Instagram she’s pregnant with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson’s baby. Kardashian shared a photo in which she and Thompson hold her baby bump, with the caption announcing her “greatest dream” is coming true.

The child will be Kardashian’s first and Thompson’s second. Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since 2016.

Rumors of Kardashian’s pregnancy emerged in September, but the couple had chosen to remain silent about it until Wednesday.

Kardashian later used Twitter to thank her well-wishers after receiving an outpouring of congratulations.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

Thompson also chimed in with a heartfelt comment on Kardashian’s Instagram post.

“My love, thank you for (allowing) me to be part of your journey in life and allowing (me) to share this moment with you this is something and (I’ll) always cherish,” Thompson wrote, adding, “Girl you look better now.”

Kardashian and Thompson haven’t revealed the baby’s gender, but multiple sources claim they’re having a baby boy, according to PEOPLE’s Karen Mizoguchi.