Lakers Cancel Practice, Instead Hold Team Meeting To Air Grievances

The losses have piled up for the Los Angeles Lakers, and so have their frustrations.
At 11-22, the Lakers have lost four straight games and sit in 13th in the Western Conference. And although there is still plenty of the season left, they currently sit 6.5 games out of a playoff spot.
So in lieu of a team practice on Thursday, head coach Luke Walton instead decided to reportedly hold a team meeting to let the team just talk about what has been going wrong.
Yikes.
To be fair, the Lakers are loaded with young talent in Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram (all of whom are younger than 22), among others. So it’s no surprise there’s going to be some growing pains.
And as CBS Sports points out, the business side of things comment from Ingram very well could point toward the Lakers’ transparency about the desire to acquire a big free agent, which of course would come at the expense of some of those younger players.
