LaVar Ball Says Lonzo is ‘Disgusted’ With Lakers, Insists LiAngelo Is NBA-Bound

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

LaVar Ball, the basketball world’s one-man hot take, is at it again.

The Big Baller Brand founder went on quite the media tour Tuesday, including a stop on “TODAY” with son LiAngelo Ball, during which the two explained why LiAngelo decided to Withdraw from UCLA. But that was just the beginning, as LaVar also appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio, where he was asked about son Lonzo Ball and the current state of the Los Angeles Lakers, who’ve lost five games in a row.

Here’s what LaVar had to say about the mindset of the Lakers rookie point guard:

"He's disgusted, he's not used to losing like this. The #Lakers should build around Lonzo. Why are they sitting him down and not starting him the 4th quarter? This is why the record is raggedy." –@bigballerbrand CEO @Lavarbigballer on @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/Krs6SALnhc — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 5, 2017

At one point, the conversation turned to LiAngelo, and the recent reports that he has “no chance” of being drafted next summer. LaVar’s response to those claims was, of course, head-scratching.

"I don't care what these scouts have to say. If they see him playing with @ZO2_ , it's a done deal." @Lavarbigballer on @LiAngeloBall's chances in the pros, he also said that all three of his sons will play with #Lakers pic.twitter.com/kDWQ8XSZ1o — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 5, 2017

Sigh.

Even if it were true that scouts would fall in love with LiAngelo if they saw him play with Lonzo, it’s nonetheless pointless to talk about, as the two obviously won’t play together in a game before the 2018 NBA Draft.

Furthermore, talk about putting immense pressure on son LaMelo Ball, who’s still just 16 years old. Although, LaMelo probably has a better chance of playing for the Lakers than LiAngelo, given he’s ranked seventh in ESPN’s Top 100 for the class of 2019.