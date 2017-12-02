Liverpool Overpowers Brighton In Premier League, Extends Unbeaten Streak

Liverpool extended its unbeaten sequence to eight games Saturday by recording an emphatic 5-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium.

Two goals inside 90 seconds gave the Reds the advantage midway through the first half and left the Seagulls stunned. Emre Can headed Liverpool in front after a half hour, powerfully converting from Philippe Coutinho’s corner, before Roberto Firmino finished off a pacey counter-attack by slotting in at the back post.

Firmino netted again shortly after the restart, 14 seconds after a stunning save at point-blank range from Simon Mignolet who denied Glenn Murray.

The Brighton striker did get on the scoresheet in the 51st minute when he converted a penalty kick, but Coutinho’s audacious free-kick restored the three-goal lead before Lewis Dunk headed a shot from the Brazilian into his own net at the death.

The key points:

– Reds score twice in quick succession through Can and Firmino

– Firmino scores again in the 48th minute after counter-attack

– Murray converts penalty to reduce deficit shortly after

– Coutinho’s under-the-wall free-kick nets Liverpool’s fourth

– Dunk heads Coutinho shot into own net for number five

– Unbeaten run in all competitions now eight games

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com