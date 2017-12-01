NESN Soccer Show: World Cup Draw Analysis, Predictions, Group Of Death

Does anyone else wish the 2018 FIFA World Cup would start already?

FIFA held the World Cup draw on Friday in Moscow, setting the stage for the world’s biggest sporting event, which will take place next summer in Russia. After two-plus years of qualifying, we finally learned the matchups and schedules for Russia 2018, and storylines are beginning to emerge. Chief among them are the top group-stage games and the identity of the dreaded “Group of Death.”

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard joined Courtney Cox to analyze the World Cup draw and make some early predictions on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images