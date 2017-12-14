New Browns GM Rips Predecessors, Says ‘They Didn’t Get Real Players’

Feel that breeze? It’s the winds of change coming for the Cleveland Browns.

OK, maybe it’s a bit early to start making those claims, but the new general manager of the floundering franchise, John Dorsey, is ready to right the ship. On Thursday, the new GM was quick to call out the faults of ousted GM Sashi Brown, who led the Browns to a 1-27 record over the past two seasons while he was in charge of the personnel decisions.

And while the failures of the Browns are multi-faceted, one glaringly obvious issue was the group of players that were thrust out onto the field week after week.

And when discussing that, Dorsey did not mince words.

“You know what? You’ve got to get (head coach Hue Jackson) players,” Dorsey said on the “Really Big Show” with Aaron Goldhammer, via Cleveland.com. “And you know what? I’ll come straight out with it. The guys who were here before, that system, they didn’t get real players.

“As Bill Parcells would always say, ‘you are your record’ and you know what? There it is, so that’s the truth-teller in this thing,” Dorsey continued. “And I’m going to do my darndest to get Hue players.”

Dorsey is not the first individual to try and rectify the wrong with the franchise. And while his candor may not be a good way of being real with where they are at, it’s probably not great to hear if you’re not one of the aforementioned “real players” currently with the 0-13 Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images.