NFL Rumors: Jon Gruden Eyeing Bucs’ Head Coaching Job If Dirk Koetter Fired

Jon Gruden soon could be an NFL head coach again.

No, for real this time.

The ESPN NFL analyst hasn’t coached in the league since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after the 2008 season. But if the Bucs, who are a disappointing 4-10 this season, fire head coach Dirk Koetter, then Gruden could return to his former team, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on “NFL GameDay.”

“As it’s being explained to me, this year may actually be different,” Rapoport said. “Gruden right now is going through the process of reaching out to for former assistants and friends in the coaching industry just to see if they would be available, if they would potentially come with him if he were be able to get a head coaching job.

“And of course the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do have Dirk Koetter on the hot seat — that would be his preferred destination.”

Gruden returning to Tampa Bay would be quite a story.

The 54-year-old led the Bucs to their only Super Bowl championship (Super Bowl XXXVII) in 2002, and recently was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images