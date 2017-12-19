NFL Rumors: Tom Brady’s Trainer Banned From Patriots Plane, Sideline

Alex Guerrero, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s personal trainer and business partner, has been conspicuously absent from the sideline during games as of late. There’s reportedly a reason why.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick banned Guerrero from the team plane and sideline, “several people familiar with the Patriots’ internal operations” told The Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler. While Guerrero maintains an office close to the Patriots’ locker room, only Brady can be treated by him at Gillette Stadium, according to Hohler. Other Patriots players wishing to use Guerrero’s services must do so at the TB12 Center, which is at Patriot Place, adjacent to the stadium, per The Globe.

Belichick declined to specify why Guerrero’s “special team privileges” have been revoked, according to Hohler. The Boston Globe reported in 2015 that the Patriots’ medical and training staffs had complained about Guerrero.

Guerrero was spotted in the Patriots’ locker room Friday. He also was in Colorado Springs while the Patriots were practicing at Air Force between their Week 10 and 11 games against the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

Patriots president Jonathan Kraft said Sunday he was unaware of a rift between Belichick and Guerrero.

