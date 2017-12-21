Patriots Gearing Up For Intense Battle With Bills On Christmas Eve

The New England Patriots will return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills in their first home game since Week 12.

When the two teams met in Week 13, the Patriots outscored the Bills by 20 points, but with the Bills — who sit at 8-6 — aiming for a wild-card playoff spot, they will throw everything they have at the Pats.

To hear the players’ comments in preparation for Sunday’s game, watch the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images.