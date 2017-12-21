Truck Lands In Evan Turner’s Pool After Losing Control On Hairpin Turn

Photo via Joseph Weiser/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner was in for a surprise Wednesday morning when a semi truck lost control on a hairpin turn.

The truck skidded down a hill and ultimately landed in the pool of the former Boston Celtics guard’s home, according to ESPN.

The driver of the truck reportedly had to be removed with the help of eight emergency responders after the steering column jarred loose and pinned him. The cab ended up submerged in the pool, ultimately resulting in the jaws of life being needed to extricate the driver.

It’s not clear if Turner was home at the time, but he certainly is in Portland, with the Blazers taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

A photo captured by a KATU reporter shows just how bad the accident was.

Truck crashes into Trail Blazer Evan Turners back yard swimming pool, driver was rescued #LiveonK2 pic.twitter.com/x4GoGi7RNI — Evan Bell (@evanbellKATU) December 20, 2017

The driver was “seriously injured” and taken to the hospital, per ESPN.

“I wasn’t aware that the driver was injured or how badly,” Turner said, via ESPN. “But I’m obviously grateful that the first responders were able to rescue him and I hope and pray he’ll be fine.”

Definitely a scary situation.