Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady’s Achilles Removed; James White Added

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is no longer injured. That’s according to the Patriots injury report.

Brady didn’t appear on Wednesday’s injury report. The Patriots play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s the full list of injured Patriots.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Alan Branch (ankle)

RB Rex Burkhead (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Brandon Bolden (groin)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

DE Eric Lee (ankle)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

RB James White (ankle)

Bolden and White are new to the list.

Defensive ends Trey Flowers (rib) and Deatrich Wise (foot) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) were removed from the injury report, as well.

