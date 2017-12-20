New England Patriots

Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady’s Achilles Removed; James White Added

by on Wed, Dec 20, 2017 at 5:23PM
1,836

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is no longer injured. That’s according to the Patriots injury report.

Brady didn’t appear on Wednesday’s injury report. The Patriots play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s the full list of injured Patriots.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Alan Branch (ankle)
RB Rex Burkhead (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Brandon Bolden (groin)
WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)
LB Brandon King (hamstring)
DE Eric Lee (ankle)
WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)
LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)
OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)
RB James White (ankle)

Bolden and White are new to the list.

Defensive ends Trey Flowers (rib) and Deatrich Wise (foot) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) were removed from the injury report, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team