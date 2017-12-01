Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady, Danny Amendola Good To Go For Bills Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Ten New England Patriots players are nursing injuries entering Sunday’s road matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan and right tackle Marcus Cannon both were ruled out, and eight other players are listed as questionable: center David Andrews, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, cornerback Eric Rowe, wide receiver Matthew Slater, defensive end Trey Flowers and linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Marquis Flowers and Trevor Reilly.

Quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) both were removed from the injury report Friday and will play against the Bills.

Here is the full Patriots injury report:

OUT

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Chris Hogan, WR (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

David Andrews, C (illness)

Marquis Flowers, LB (knee)

Trey Flowers, DE (rib)

Trevor Reilly, LB (concussion)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Kyle Van Noy, LB (calf)

LaAdrian Waddle, OT (ankle)

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images